Man arrested after shootout outside Southaven home left 1 person hospitalized

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting outside a Southaven home.
The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of Elmbrook Drive.
Police said two people were shooting at each other outside the home on Elmbrook. One person sitting on the porch was firing shots into a car, and one of the people inside that car was hit.
That man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition after the shooting, according to investigators. He has not been identified.
Police arrested Toney Hughes, of Southaven, Thursday afternoon. He is being held in the DeSoto County Detention Center without bond at this time.
Investigators found shell casings in the front yard and on the street in front of the house.
Police did not release any details on what led to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing, as police are interviewing witnesses to find out what happened.
