Man arrested after small child finds his gun at Memphis church and fires it, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested after a child found his gun at a Memphis church and fired it.
According to a police affidavit, Giovanni Dallas, 26, left his gun by the bleachers in the gym of the World Overcomers Church in Hickory Hill around 1 p.m. Saturday.
A small child told his father that he was getting a basketball when he saw the gun under the bleachers and picked it up, according to investigators.
Police said the gun then accidentally went off.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Dallas said he did not mean any harm by bringing the gun to the gym. However, he did not have a permit to carry a handgun.
No one was injured as a result of the incident, police said.
Dallas is facing the following charges after the incident: possession of a prohibited weapon, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}