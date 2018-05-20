  • Man arrested after stabbing co-worker during argument

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A man is behind bars after stabbing a co-worker during an argument. 

    Southaven Police have charged 46-year-old Robert Butler with aggravated assault after that said he stabbed one of his co-workers after an argument. 

    Police told FOX13 it happened Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the Fiskars warehouse in Southaven. 

    The victim had to be transported to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery. They are expected to be okay. 

    Investigators said Butler tried escaping, but was taken down by a K-9 officer. People in the area during the search said this was crazy to witness.

    “That’s not making a good example for young folks,” said one woman who works in the area. 

    Steven was given bond for disorderly conduct, but not for the aggravated assault charge.

