Man arrested after stabbing co-worker during argument

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A man is behind bars after stabbing a co-worker during an argument.
Southaven Police have charged 46-year-old Robert Butler with aggravated assault after that said he stabbed one of his co-workers after an argument.
Police told FOX13 it happened Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the Fiskars warehouse in Southaven.
The victim had to be transported to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery. They are expected to be okay.
Investigators said Butler tried escaping, but was taken down by a K-9 officer. People in the area during the search said this was crazy to witness.
“That’s not making a good example for young folks,” said one woman who works in the area.
Steven was given bond for disorderly conduct, but not for the aggravated assault charge.
