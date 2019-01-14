Man arrested after stabbing family dog in the neck

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies made an arrest after a man stabbed a family dog in the neck.
Demarko Nichols, 23, was arrested Sunday evening, according to SCSO.
Nichols told officers he stabbed the family dog, Taz, after being bitten on the hand.
Officers have charged Nichols with aggravated cruelty to animals.
Investigators told FOX13 no injuries were found on the suspect's hands.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man killed, 15-year-old girl shot in Memphis
- Man gets shot after visit to ex-girlfriend's Memphis home, police say
- Florida man threatens to kill someone with 'kindness,' the name of his machete, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}