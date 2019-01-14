  • Man arrested after stabbing family dog in the neck

    By: Courtney Mickens

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies made an arrest after a man stabbed a family dog in the neck.

    Demarko Nichols, 23, was arrested Sunday evening, according to SCSO.

    Nichols told officers he stabbed the family dog, Taz, after being bitten on the hand.

    Officers have charged Nichols with aggravated cruelty to animals.

    Investigators told FOX13 no injuries were found on the suspect's hands.

