0 Man arrested after threatening messages left on door of two Bartlett churches

BARTLETT, Tenn. - Bartlett police have arrested a man after two churches received threats via notes.

According to police, officers received reports of suspicious letters being left at the Christ Church on Yale Road and at New Hope Christian Church on Kirby-Whiten Road.

A pastor for Christ Church said they were closed Tuesday. It is not clear if New Hope also closed.

Police said the “threatening notes” were left on the door of the businesses.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

After an investigation, investigators said the person believed to be responsible for these letters previously interacted with law enforcement and an area church while passing through Bartlett.

Police said the person’s family told officials that person has been suffering from mental health issues over the past few months.

The letters did not specify a threat of “imminent violence but more related to delusional ideologies,” according to police.

Bartlett police said the individual responsible was arrested in Oklahoma on Thursday. However, he has not yet been identified.

These threats come in the wake of a truck driver being arrested after making a credible threat against an unnamed Memphis church, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

RELATED: FBI: Truck driver threatened mass shooting at Memphis church

Executive Pastor Chris Ellison told FOX13 this is the first time they’ve gotten a threat like this at Christ Church. Ellison couldn’t share too many details about what the letter said since this is an ongoing investigation.

But he said the church wasn’t named directly in the letter.

“It named Christians as the only focus group of the letter, and he was just upset with the way he thought Christians were acting. And he more or less said he was the one to bring them in line,” said Ellison.

Ellison told FOX13 they will reopen on Wednesday and he hopes what happened doesn’t keep people away from the church.

“I hope they understand one bad apple doesn’t spoil the whole bunch. And we always open the doors to everyone, and even this guy who seems to have a major issue or a big problem,” said Ellison.

Ellison said Christ Church has private security for services and this is becoming a trend at churches in the Mid-South.

Greater Imani Church has had armed security since 2002. Wilder Lee, the church’s director of security, told FOX13 what happened in Bartlett is a reminder that churches are often targets for vandalism or even possible threats.

Lee said increasing security is becoming the new normal for congregations.

“We have to be prepared for any crisis,” he said.

Because churches are open to all, Lee said these places are often soft targets for criminals.

“In the past, churches have sometimes been embarrassed to report crimes or acts of vandalism on their property. And we cannot longer be in that position,” he said.

Lee said his staff trains congregations across the Mid-South so they can have their own security ministry.

He told FOX13 churches are still a safe haven, but one that must take additional measures to keep its congregation safe.

“We believe that people should be able to come to a place of worship and feel safe,” said Lee. “I think the new way of thinking is that hate groups and people that want to do bad are seeking targets that they believe is easy. So, with that said, we have to protect ourselves and its members.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.