Man arrested after toddler shot and killed in Memphis apartment, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a toddler at a Memphis apartment.
According to MPD, two toddlers – including the boy who was killed – were playing alone inside a Frayser apartment Monday afternoon.
Related: Police: 2 toddlers ‘playing alone’ when deadly shooting happened in Memphis apartment
Court records said the victim was shot in the chest by his 3-year-old brother with a gun found in a dresser.
He was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital but did not survive his injuries.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Nathaniel Wilkins, whose connection to the children is not known, and the victim's mother were taken to the homicide bureau in Downtown Memphis.
Wilkins admitted to police that the gun found by the children was his and he "left it in an area accessible to the children," according to the arrest affidavit.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}