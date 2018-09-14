0 Man arrested after trying to run over officer with stolen truck, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after authorities said he tried to run them over.

Gloria Bell said it all happened just feet from her home.

“When I walked out of this door, and I saw the yellow tape had it blocked off, I said what in the world done happened,” Bell said.

Deputies were in the 1200 block of Rutland Street looking for a man who they said stole a vehicle. They found him in a driveway sitting in a red truck.

“It’s pretty quiet in this neighborhood,” one man said. “It’s like older people, there’s not a lot of young people around this neighborhood.”

Investigators say 39-year-old Tamgium Carr caused a commotion when deputies approached him.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“They had undercover cops everywhere,” Bell said. “I was just shocked. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Authorities said Carr sped through a yard. According to the arrest report, Carr directed the vehicle at a deputy, nearly striking him.

The deputy then fired shots at the suspect.

“People will try to protect themselves against other people and officers,” one man said. “They don’t protect and serve all the time.”

The report said detectives “feared for their lives and safety during this incident.” People were stunned

Carr was able to get away. Deputies found the abandoned truck about a mile away on Jeannine St.

“We never have anything over here,” Bell said. “I’ve been over here since 1993.”

Carr was eventually taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and theft of property.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.