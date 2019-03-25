0 Man arrested after two teenagers were shot in local neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot in Parkway Village.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2800 block of Clearbrook St. around 11:45 Saturday night.

A woman told police she noticed her boyfriend, Eric Robinson, attempting to reach his hand inside a window that he had previously broken out.

She told police she let Robinson inside her home to attempt to keep the arguments down.

Once he got inside the home Robinson started attacking her, according to police. Her children called MPD while their mother was fighting with Robinson.

Her 15 and 16-year-old sons tried to hold Robinson down until the police arrived. according to investigators.

Police said the mother picked up a golf club and forced Robinson outside the home. MPD said she burst the windows out of his vehicle while she was swinging at him.

When the mother went back into the home, Robinson pulled out a gun and fired five to seven shots inside the house - hitting two of her four children.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle and 13-year-old girl was shot in the upper thigh.

MPD arrived on the scene and noticed the teenagers were shot and several bullet holes in the front window.

Both the teenagers were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Robinson was later arrested during a traffic stop. Investigators said Robinson had several warrants at the time of his arrest.

He's facing six counts of aggravated assault and six counts reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon/motor vehicle.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.