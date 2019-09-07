0 Man arrested after woman shot, SUV shot up on Memphis road, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been charged in a road rage shooting that happened at a Hickory Hill intersection back in February.

Torrence Townsend is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder and employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

According to a police affidavit, Memphis police spoke with the victims. The husband and wife told police they were at Apple Tree Drive and Hickory Hill Road on Feb. 28 waiting to turn. They let a woman into traffic in front of them, but her car was blocking the street.

The couple told police that Townsend pulled up beside their vehicle and started yelling at them both.

Words were exchanged back and forth through the window. After the couple rolled up the window, that's when they told police Townsend began shooting.

They said he fired multiple shots at them both. The woman was hit several times, police say.

She told her husband that should couldn't breathe and started coughing up blood.

The husband drove away and flagged down an officer. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

On June 7, Townsend was detained by ATF agents regarding a firearms investigation.

Three weapons were taken from him. Ballistic evidence showed one of the guns was associated with the Hickory Hill shooting investigation.

Townsend was positively identified by the victim. He is in jail on $250,000 bond.

