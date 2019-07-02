Man arrested by U.S. Marshals after toddler shot in the head, killed in local apartment complex

A murder suspect has been arrested after a toddler was killed in Hickory Hill.
Shelby County deputies issued warrants for Jermichael Davis for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse.
U.S. Marshals developed Davis as a fugitive in the case that involved 2-year-old Anaya Boyd. The little girl was shot in the head at her home back in November 2018.
Investigators tracked Davis to the 1150 block of Rutland. He was arrested and taken into SCSO custody.
The child's father, Mikal Grogan, was also charged in the case.
Grogan was charged with aggravated child neglect and endangerment.
According to police, Grogan admitted to selling marijuana out of his apartment and was playing dice and gambling the night of the deadly shooting.
Grogan told police that he heard someone knocking at his door. When he asked who it was, they started firing shots.
Witnesses said they heard more than a dozen shots fired at the Enclave apartment homes off Hickory Hill that morning.
“... I thought it was inside my apartment,” said Yuri Silva, a neighbor in the apartment complex.
“I was hearing a lady down here saying, ‘Oh my God! My baby, my baby.’”
