Man arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with deadly shooting in Frayser

U.S. Marshals arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting.
According to a news release, a warrant was issued by Shelby County for Darunn Turner for First-Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm in commission of a Dangerous Felony on May 11.
Turner was allegedly involved in the shooting death of Marcus Powell.
Powell was shot and killed May 10 on Frayser Circle. A woman was also shot in the incident, but she survived.
Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force conducted an intensive search of the West Memphis area this morning.
Eventually, Turner turned himself into the Task Force at the West Memphis Police Department, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
He was transported to 201 Poplar.
