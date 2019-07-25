Man arrested, charged with attempted murder after carjacking at Southland Mall, police say

A man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder at the Southland Mall, police say.
Police said Jonathan Hines along with five other men stole a man's SUV in the mall's parking lot and when he attempted to stop them.
He was hit over the head, court records said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
According to court records, surveillance video shows the incident.
Another man tried to help the victim but found himself also in danger.
The suspects fired shots at the victim and attempted to run over another man trying to help the carjacking victim, according to police.
Hines had a GPS ankle monitor on at the time and it showed he was at the mall during the time of the robbery.
He denied he was there.
He's facing several charges including three counts of attempt-first degree murder.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}