Man arrested, charged with murder after Memphis store owner shot to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a man in connection with the murder of a local store owner.
Dorsey Rawls, 39, is being charged with first-degree murder after witnesses said the store owner of The “Z” Store in Berclair.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Waring Road. The incident was just outside a small shopping center.
Crime scene stretches across three business plus the entrances to a shopping center. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/nECLMcdV6G— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) June 28, 2019
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.
