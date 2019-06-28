  • Man arrested, charged with murder after Memphis store owner shot to death

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a man in connection with the murder of a local store owner.

    Dorsey Rawls, 39, is being charged with first-degree murder after witnesses said the store owner of The “Z” Store in Berclair.

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Waring Road. The incident was just outside a small shopping center. 

    The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.

    It is unclear what led to the shooting. 

