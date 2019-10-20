Man arrested, charged with murder following 'retaliation' shooting in Arkansas, 2 still wanted

HELENA, AR - One of the three men wanted for a 'retaliation' shooting in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas has been arrested.
According to HWH Police, Tre’von Hill, 19, is one of the three suspects who were wanted in the killing of Donameka Ballard near East Garland Avenue and Sixth Street Friday morning.
HWH Chief of Police told FOX13, Hill was taken into custody at an apartment off Joyner Drive Sunday morning following an anonymous tip.
Hill has been charged with first degree murder.
HWH police are still searching for Tyranza Young and Kylan Williams, who are also believed to be involved in Ballard’s shooting.
Hill will face a judge for the first time Tuesday, Oct. 22.
