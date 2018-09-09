0 Man arrested during Southern Heritage Classic after getting stuck in traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who got impatient after being stuck in traffic during the Southern Heritage Classic was placed in handcuff's Saturday.

FOX13 witnessed a man being combative with police when officers told him he was going the wrong way down the street. FOX13 captured it on video at the intersection of South Hollywood and Central.

Be sure to watch @FOX13Memphis tonight after the game. This man who was upset about being stuck in traffic during Southern Heritage Classic got arrested. I’ll tell you what he did that got police upset. pic.twitter.com/0Ln7pE9Pdu — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) September 9, 2018

While our cameras were getting video of the traffic at the busy intersection, we noticed a man speeding in a white car going down the wrong side of the street.

“It looked like he was going so fast, it didn't make any sense, that's why it drew so much attention because of how fast he was going down the road,” said Tiereny Lockett.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

FOX13 heard an officer say to the man, “Turn around brother, you don't come down the wrong side like that."

The intersection is busy, especially during the Southern Heritage Classic weekend. Earlier this week, we told viewers police were asking for your patience because traffic would be a headache.

RELATED: Southern Heritage Classic 2018: What you need to know about parking, traffic, and more

Police didn't hesitate to put handcuff's on the man who was in too much of a hurry.

FOX13 heard the officer say to the man, “You can't run somebody over like that.”

Our cameras caught the driver arguing and being belligerent with officers even though witnesses said he was in the wrong.

“Just be patient, I mean everybody's going to the same direction. He could have instantly hurt somebody running the red light or somebody could have been crossing the street while he was going down the wrong side of the street,” said Lockett.

Some feared the situation could have turned deadly if officers had not been patrolling the area at the time.

“They went right on in full force, they stopped it before it could have got worse,” said Lockett.

Sky Cop Cams and Gators were also visible this weekend. The big event attracts more than 50-thousand people to the Mid-South.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.