Man arrested for attacking 2 people sleeping behind library, police say

A man was placed behind bars after police said he attacked two people in downtown.
Memphis police said Reginald Terrell attacked a man and a woman while they were sleeping behind the Cossitt library at Monroe and Front Street last week.
The victims told police they woke up to Terrell attacking them with a stick.
Both were rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said the victims later identified Terrell as their attacker.
He's facing two Aggravated Assault charges.
