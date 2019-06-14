  • Man arrested for attacking 2 people sleeping behind library, police say

    Updated:

    A man was placed behind bars after police said he attacked two people in downtown. 

    Memphis police said Reginald Terrell attacked a man and a woman while they were sleeping behind the Cossitt library at Monroe and Front Street last week. 

    The victims told police they woke up to Terrell attacking them with a stick. 

    Both were rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police said the victims later identified Terrell as their attacker.

    He's facing two Aggravated Assault charges.

