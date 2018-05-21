Man arrested for attacking firefighter with chair, police say

Memphis police arrested a man and charged him with aggravated assault for hitting a Memphis Fire Department Lieutenant with a chair, court records said.
Police said Timothy Whitman was acting irate when MFD made the scene on the 2600 block of Thousand Oaks. They originally made the scene for an unresponsive person.
At some point, police said Whitman picked up a lounge chair and tried to hit a MFD firefighter in the head, but was able to block it with his arms.
The victim had some bruising on his forearm.
