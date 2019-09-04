Man arrested for connection in carjacking, kidnapping, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have made an arrest in a violent carjacking.
According to police, Ian Miller, 19, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Carjacking.
The crime happened at the Dodges Chicken store on the 3900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.
The victim told police he was followed out by three people, and one of them put a gun to his head. They then made him get into the driver's seat of his car and drive them down the road.
After driving about a quarter-mile, they forced him out of the car and drove away.
Miller was developed as a suspect. Once he was arrested, he admitted to officers that he was present during the robbery,
