Man arrested for crashing into MPD vehicle, charged with DUI, police say

A Memphis police officer is recovering after a driver crashed into his vehicle, MPD said.
Police were on the scene for a stranded motorist on Interstate-40 East of Hollywood around 10:30 Saturday night.
While on the scene, an officer's vehicle was struck by Charles Hodges, police said.
He was arrested for DUI and Reckless Driving. The injured officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition and has since been released.
