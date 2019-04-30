Man arrested for deadly triple shooting at Memphis apartment, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made in a deadly triple shooting from earlier this month.
Datavius Puryear, 20, is charged with First-Degree murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault.
On April 2, Jango Gomez was shot and killed outside the Sycamore Lake Apartments.
Memphis police said one of the other two victims was there to meet Puryear and Gomez drove him.
He said after knocking on Puryear's door and not getting an answer the three started to leave.
That's when he said he saw Puryear lean out his window with an assault rifle and open fire, police said.
Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people who were with Gomez were also injured in the shooting, but they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
According to a police affidavit, Puryear's girlfriend told investigators that he thought the three victims were "coming by to do something so he 'emptied a clip.'"
