Man arrested for deadly triple shooting, police say

An arrest has been made in a deadly triple shooting from earlier this month.
Datavius Puryear is charged with First-Degree murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault.
On April 2nd, Jango Gomez was shot and killed outside the Sycamore Lake Apartments.
Memphis police said one of the other two victims was there to meet Puryear and Gomez drove him.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
He said after knocking on Puryear's door and not getting an answer the three started to leave.
That's when he said he saw Puryear lean out his window with an assault rifle and open fire, police said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}