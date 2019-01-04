  • Man arrested for December road rage shooting, police say

    By: Ben Rainwater

    FOX13 obtained new details on an interstate shooting in Memphis from December.

    Montero Evans is charged with Aggravated Assault in the shooting on I-240 near Airways.

    He will be in court on January 4. 

    Back on December 5, Memphis police said Evans opened fire on a semi-truck during rush hour.

    The truck driver said he cut off a Blue Chevy Tahoe, and that's when the Tahoe river slammed on his brakes and shot at him.

    Several shots went through the window, but luckily nobody was injured.

