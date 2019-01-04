Man arrested for December road rage shooting, police say

FOX13 obtained new details on an interstate shooting in Memphis from December.
Montero Evans is charged with Aggravated Assault in the shooting on I-240 near Airways.
He will be in court on January 4.
Back on December 5, Memphis police said Evans opened fire on a semi-truck during rush hour.
The truck driver said he cut off a Blue Chevy Tahoe, and that's when the Tahoe river slammed on his brakes and shot at him.
Several shots went through the window, but luckily nobody was injured.
