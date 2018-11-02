  • Man arrested for driving away from traffic stop with officer hanging outside car

    Updated:

    Memphis police arrested a man who they said drove away from a traffic stop with a police officer hanging outside the car. 

    MPD said Jerry Moore was pulled over at I-40 and Appling Road by an officer around 3 a.m. on Sunday. 

    According to police, Moore had an active warrant for his arrest for burglary. He refused to exit the vehicle, and the officer attempted to remove him from it.  

    Moore then crossed four lanes of traffic, attempting to “side swipe the officer onto the concrete median,” MPD said. 

    The officer let go and Moore hit the barrier before driving away eastbound on I-40. 

    The vehicle was later recovered after being involved in another accident, police said.

    Officers served a warrant on November 1 on the 2600 block of Smithridge Drive and located Moore inside the home. 

    He was arrested and taken into custody. 

    Officials said the officer involved is okay, having suffered minor injuries.

      

