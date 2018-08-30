Man arrested for flashing joggers in Downtown Memphis

Memphis police arrested a man for exposing himself to a jogger in Downtown Memphis, court records said.
According to police, the woman was jogging near Monroe Avenue and Front Street. While she was running, police said Fred T. James ran behind her, pulled down his pants, and started making a crude gesture at the victim.
The woman tried to run away but, the man continued to follow her.
Police said they have had multiple calls of people being flashed in the same area.
James is charged with indecent exposure.
