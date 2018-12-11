Man arrested for Garden Inn shooting, police say

One person is dead and another was arrested after a shooting at a Memphis hotel.
Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the suspect and the victim at the Garden Inn.
Jeremy Robinson was found shot and killed on the scene, court records said. He had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Travis Haynes is charged with First Degree Murder and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.
After the shooting, police we able to review security footage and put out a call on the radio alerting other officers.
Haynes' car was found and he was found nearby.
Witnesses from the scene were able to identify the man they said was responsible for the shooting.
