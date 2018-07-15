Man arrested for getting into fight at popular bar, telling police he would kill them

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in some serious trouble after getting into a altercation at a popular Midtown bar.
According to MPD, around midnight, July 15, officers responded to the Lafayette's Music Room, which is located at 2119 Madison Ave, for a Disorderly Conduct call. When officers arrived they noticed a fight had broken out between a man and security guards.
The suspect, Matthew Ince, 30, was taken into custody and escorted out of the business.
The issues didn't stop their for Ince. When he was outside the bar in handcuffs awaiting the arrival of MPD officers, he stated numerous times that he would come back to Lafayette's Bar and shoot the place up. Ince also stated that he would kill officers as well.
He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, then went to 201 Poplar.
Ince is charged with Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication and Aggravated Criminal Trespass.
