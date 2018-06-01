0 Man arrested for giving police wrong social security number, running away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is locked up right now for resisting arrest, evading arrest, criminal impersonation, and obstructing highway.

Around 4:00 a.m. Friday, police were called to the gas station at Lamar and South Parkway. The two officers were questioning a female suspect when her boyfriend showed up. They asked the boyfriend to identify himself, and that is when things went south.

At the gas station, Demarcus Tyler told police, he did not have an ID. The 26-year-old offered his social security number. When he told the officers, they “pointed out to the suspect that he was missing numbers in his social.” Once the officers got a valid social number from the guy, they plugged it into their phone’s database.

They came across a white male.

Tyler is black. That is when police say he took off running.

According to the report, Tyler “ran down the middle of the street crossing lanes back and forth to elude officers, creating a hazard for himself and others”

Police gave Tyler multiple commands to stop, as the followed him in a squad car, but he kept running.

“Bad choice,” said one woman. “You're going to get more time for fleeing from police than you would for telling the truth. False information can get you in a whole lot of trouble.”

“He could've gotten hit by a car and died, but I guess he didn't want to go to jail,” said Jonathan Holmes.

Tyler did not want to go to jail. He later told police he had several warrants for theft. Including one from March at Family Dollar, when he “had store merchandise in his pants.”

Eventually, officers caught up with Tyler at the nearby fire station on Lamar, where he was hiding. While he was being handcuffed he almost got away again, as he jerked his hand away from the officer trying to cuff him.

Tyler has been arrested four other times in the past year alone, all for theft of property under $1,000.

