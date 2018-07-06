Man arrested for groping employee at Autozone Park, police say

A man was put behind bars after he touched an employee of AutoZone park inappropriately.
FOX13 obtained court records which said Christopher Brewer touched the victim on the butt and said, "I got you this time."
After the incident, the victim told police what happened and they arrested Brewer.
Brewer was charged with one count of Sexual Battery.
The Memphis Redbirds released the following statement,
"Last night, a Memphis Redbirds staff member was the victim of an incident involving a patron on the main concourse of the stadium. The incident was immediately reported to a Memphis Police Department officer on-site, and the person was arrested a short time later. The safety of our employees and fans is of our utmost importance; we appreciate MPD’s swift handling of the incident."
