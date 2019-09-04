Man arrested for groping teen while she was sleeping, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have arrested a man for inappropriately touching a teenager while she was sleeping, according to court records.
Police said the suspect, Tito Longstreet, was spending the night at the victim's house. The victim's mother had allowed him to sleep at the home, police said.
When the girl was asleep, he started to grope her, MPD said.
When the victim woke, she turned on the lamp and saw Longstreet on her floor, police said. The arrest affidavit said he tried to pay her not to tell anyone.
She screamed for her mother.
Longstreet was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery.
