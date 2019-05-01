Man arrested for having sex with 15-year-old girl, police say

Memphis police arrested a man after they said he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.
According to police, the victim's mother called the police and said Carlos Roberto Palma Menjivar, 29, was having 'sexual relations' with her daughter two times.
The victim also talked to detectives about the incidents.
Police tried to contact Menjivar in February but were unable too. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Statutory Rape.
