Man arrested for having stolen car, 19 sets of keys from dealership

Memphis police said a man who was found trespassing on a property was arrested for being in possession of a stolen car, police said.
Terrell Jiles was detained by security on the 2800 block of Lamar Avenue. Security was holding him until police could arrive, according to MPD.
When officers arrived, the patted down Jiles and found a set of keys belonging to a 2007 Lexus.
Police said he also had 19 sets of keys from the Auto Max car dealership on the 2000 block of Covington Pike, court records show.
Jiles told police he and his mother own the car dealership, but he was unable to provide proof. On May 23, an employee of the Automax told police he saw a man hop into the stolen Lexus and drive off.
