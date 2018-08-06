Man arrested for hitting ambulance with stolen car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrest a man for stealing a car and running it into an ambulance.
Bryant Bishop is charged with theft. According to a police affidavit, Bishop ran a stolen Honda Accord into an ambulance at Park and Highland.
The ambulance was responding to another call. Bishop is scheduled to be in court Monday morning at 9 a.m.
