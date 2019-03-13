Man arrested for kidnapping victim, tying him up with electrical cords, police say

A 51-year-old man was found bound with zip ties and electrical cords on the grassy side of a road on Friday morning in Arkansas.
Officers with Forest City Police found him dumped off on Holiday drive around 10 a.m. in Forrest City.
Josh Hatley, 42, was charged for Attempted First Degree Murder and Kidnapping.
Police said a man was on the ground outside the Valero in Parkin, Arkansas early Friday morning.
The witness saw the man from a distance and thought he was drunk, so he went inside the Valero to ask the employees about it.
That’s when Hatley told the witness his friend fell out of the truck and asked him to help.
The witness got a closer look and realized the victim was bound with zip ties and called police.
The suspect drove off with the victim but was found shortly after.
The victim is in critical condition. He is in and out of consciousness at the ICU.
Police believe suspects are acquaintances
