  • Man arrested for making multiple death threats against Mississippi governor, MBI says

    Updated:

    State investigators arrested a man after being accused of making multiple death threats against Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant. 

    Harold Joseph Collins, 48, a Detroit resident, was arrested on five counts of cyberstalking for “making multiple deadly threats” over the phone to Bryant and his office, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

    Investigators said Collins made the death threats on multiple occasions during January 2019. 

    The specifics regarding what the threats entailed were not disclosed by officials. 

    Collins was arraigned Monday and the judge ordered no bond for the charges. 

    If convicted Collins faces a maximum of two years and a fine up to $5,000 per count, which could result in a total sentence of 10 years and a $25,000 fine.

