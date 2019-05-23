Man arrested for paying 12-year-old girl to have sex with him, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a 36-year-old man after police said he had sex with a young girl.
Police said they were called to the 3400 block of American Way because a missing 12-year-old was in a hotel room.
After they made contact with the victim, she told police Logan B. A. Willoughby contacted her via an online ad. He asked her to perform sexual acts on him for $70, police said.
After he was arrested, police said he admitted that he paid her to have sex.
Willoughby is charged with Rape of a Child and Solicitation of a Minor.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}