0 Man arrested for pointing AK-47 at bus filled with children at local Incredible Pizza, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who police said made threats toward children at a Memphis Incredible Pizza months ago has been arrested.

Zantarrian Ferguson was arrested and charged with reckless endangerments with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with third-party injuries.

Police told FOX13 Ferguson was asked to leave the business back in November after threatening a group of people about stealing a phone.

Once outside, Ferguson pulled out an AK-47 and aimed it at a bus filled with children, according to police.

People on the scene pleaded for Ferguson to put the gun away, but he continued to yell at the bus.

Police said Ferguson eventually got into the driver's seat of a silver SUV and fled the scene.

Officers found Ferguson on Cordova Road fleeing the scene south of Incredible Pizza.

Police caught up with Ferguson in the Walmart parking lot in the 500 block North Germantown Parkway.

When police approached the vehicle, Ferguson fled the scene again at a high rate of speed.

Ferguson eventually crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Walnut Grove and Germantown Parkway.

Police said Ferguson fled the scene again, but several children were in the car at the time of the crash.

The youngest child was only two years old.

Investigators also located the AK-47 and two Glock pistols inside the vehicle.

Ferguson is being held on a $21,000 bond. His next court appearance is July 2 at 9 a.m.

