Man arrested for pointing gun at bus filled with children, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who police said made threats toward children at a Memphis Incredible Pizza months ago has been arrested.
Zantarrian Ferguson is going to be in court today.
Police told FOX13 Ferguson was asked to leave the business back in November after threatening a group of people about stealing a phone.
Once outside, Ferguson pulled out an AK-47 and aimed it at a bus filled with children, according to police.
Police said Ferguson took off.
After crashing his car filled with children, he took off running, court records said.
