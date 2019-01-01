Man arrested for pulling knife on Downtown Memphis Commission employee, police say

A man woke up behind bars and is accused of pulling a knife on an employee with the Downtown Memphis Commission.
Police told FOX13 Antonio Spencer got mad because his girlfriend was talking to the employee on New Year’s Eve.
That’s when Spencer pulled out a steak knife and charged at the employee who quickly retreated, court records said.
Spencer then dropped the knife and slapped his girlfriend, police said.
The employee and his co-workers intervened and held Spencer until officers arrived, the arrest affidavit detailed.
Spencer is charged with Aggravated Assault.
