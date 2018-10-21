Man arrested for raping 10-year-old girl, police say

A man is behind bars after police said he raped a 10-year-old girl.
Francisco Rodriguez is charged with Rape of a Child. The attack happened on October 20, 2018.
The arrest affidavit said the victim’s mother said she saw the man leave a room where he had been alone with the victim. When she went in to see her daughter, the girl was crying. She then said Rodriguez had raped her, police said.
Rodriguez is due in court on October 22.
