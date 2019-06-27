Man arrested for raping 12-year-old girl, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a man after they said he had sex with an underage girl multiple times.
Police said they found a missing girl at the home of Darron Clemons, 48, earlier this month. The house is located on the 900 block of Hale.
The victim told police she had been staying at the house for multiple days and the two had engaged in sexual acts two weeks prior, court records said.
Clemons was taken to a police station for questioning. According to the arrest affidavit, he said he had "sexual relations on at least two occasions during the period she had been staying at his residence."
Darren Clemons is charged with Rape of a Child.
