Man arrested for raping young girl in abandoned house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Bobby Milton, the man who had a warrant out for his arrest for raping a young girl in an abandoned house, has been arrested.
The attack happened on April 23, 2018. Police said the juvenile was walking home when a man abducted her near Deadrick Avenue and Pendleton Street.
Milton forced the girl into an abandoned house in the 3100 block of Radford Road. She was raped inside that home, according to police.
Bobby Milton was arrested Wednesday evening by MPD.
