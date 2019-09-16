Man arrested for repeatedly raping child, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man woke up behind bars after police said he repeatedly raped a young girl.
Miguel Cruz, 35, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with Rape of a Child and Rape.
Police said the victim told them she was in her room sleeping when Cruz came in and raped her.
She went to the hospital later that morning when he left, according to the arrest affidavit.
Memphis police said the victim told them Cruz raped her at least 50 times over the past eight years.
