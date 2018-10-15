Man arrested for robbing gas station with knife, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a man who officers said robbed a gas station earlier this month.
According to the arrest affidavit, Darrin Loverson walked into Circle K on the 5000 block of Stage Road armed with a knife.
He started beating the weapon on the counter and demanding cash from the registers, police said.
After he was given the money, he told them to give him two packages of Newport cigarettes, police said.
On Saturday, October 13, Loverson was charged with Aggravated Robbery.
