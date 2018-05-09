Man arrested for shooting and killing man outside Dollar General in Mississippi

DESOTO CO., Miss. - A Mississippi man is charged with shooting and killing a man outside a Dollar General in Mississippi.
According to the DeSoto Co. Police Department, Ronnie Tunstall, 29, is charged with the shooting outside the Dollar General located on Goodman Road, just west of Highway 301 in Mississippi.
RELATED: 21-year-old charged with murder following shooting outside Dollar General in Mississippi
If you remember, Orlando Davie was arrested April 29 with one count of murder and another count of attempt to commit murder. FOX13 has learned Davie, 21, was driving the car when the shooting happened.
He is being held in the DeSoto County jail on $1,000,000 bond.
Trending stories:
- Florida grandma, 95, sent to jail for slipper slap, police say
- Man kicks disabled dog 7 times during fight with wife. court records say
- Man kicks disabled dog 7 times during fight with wife. court records say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Tunstall was the person who pulled the actual trigger in the shooting, according to police. He is also being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}