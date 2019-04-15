Man arrested for shooting at home back-to-back days, police say

Police arrested a man after he said he shot at a home in Memphis two days in a row.
Both times shots rang out in broad daylight.
Police were called to the home on the 1000 block of South White Station on April 9 around 1 p.m. The victims called the police. When they arrived at the house, the home owner's son and her brother said they were inside when shots were fired into the living room.
The next day around the same time, shots were fired into the front door.
Paul Turner was arrested and admitted to shooting at the house twice.
Turner is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault.
