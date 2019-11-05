Man arrested for shooting at local Buffalo Wild Wings, police say

OXFORD, Miss, - The Oxford Police Department have made an arrest for a shooting outside of Buffalo Wild Wings.
According to police, Bobby Parks, 22, had been in a fight the night before at Buffalo Wild Wings where he was an employee.
The next day he was outside of the business and thought a customer on the patio was the other employee.
Parks was picked up by someone in a silver BMW. As they were leaving, he fired approximately six shots towards that person and Buffalo Wild Wings.
No one was hurt.
He is being held on $200,000 and is charged with Shooting into a Dwelling.
