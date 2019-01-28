Man arrested for shooting at Memphis McDonald's, police say

A Memphis man was arrested after he shot someone at a Mid-South fast food restaurant, police say.
Three people are locked up after police said a man was shot in front of his nine-year-old daughter.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man, young girl found dead inside Memphis home, police say
- 'Couple leaves server derogatory note after hearing her speak Spanish, cafe owner says
- No dough: Florida men steal empty safe at Domino's
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Damien Muhammad is charged with Aggravated assault and attempted second-degree murder.
Two other people were also arrested. But, their names have not been released.
Memphis police said the three walked up to the victim on Friday at the McDonald's on Getwell.
Police said the three demanded money from him, and when he said no, the victim was shot in the neck.
The victim is currently in the hospital in critical condition.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}