Man arrested for shooting girlfriend in the back of the head, police say

Memphis police have charged a man with murder following a shooting in Whitehaven.
Derearick Fisher told police the victim, who was identified as Demiryaul Mays, shot herself in the head during an argument on Graceland Cove, the police report said.
The medical examiner's statement contradicted what Fisher said, the arrest affidavit said.
The official cause of death was a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Fisher was arrested, and while he was being questioned, he told police he was holding the handgun and pulled the trigger.
Derearick Fisher is charged with Second Degree Murder.
