  • Man arrested for shooting girlfriend in the back of the head, police say

    Updated:

    Memphis police have charged a man with murder following a shooting in Whitehaven. 

    Derearick Fisher told police the victim, who was identified as Demiryaul Mays, shot herself in the head during an argument on Graceland Cove, the police report said. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The medical examiner's statement contradicted what Fisher said, the arrest affidavit said.  

    The official cause of death was a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Fisher was arrested, and while he was being questioned, he told police he was holding the handgun and pulled the trigger. 

    Derearick Fisher is charged with Second Degree Murder. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories