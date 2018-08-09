Man arrested for shooting, killing man at Memphis motel, police say

A man has been charged with murder following a motel shooting.
According to police, Dave Wooten and an unnamed suspect went to the Garden View Hotel on the 3400 block of American Way earlier this week because of a previous incident. However, police did not detail exactly what happened to cause him to go to the motel.
The female victim was outside the hotel when the un-named suspect ran at her with a tire iron.
Then Brandon Lipsey who heard the commotion came out of his hotel room and asked what was going on.
Police said that is when Wooten took out a gun, and pointed it at the head of Lipsey. He then pulled the trigger multiple times. Lipsey then pointed the gun at the other victim and shot her, police detailed.
Lipsey died at the scene. The woman was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition.
After Wooten was arrested, police said Wooten admitted to the shooting.
