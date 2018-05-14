  • Man arrested for shooting, killing person over the weekend, police say

    Updated:

    FOX13 is working to learn more details on the victim. Watch Good Morning Memphis for the latest. 

    Memphis police arrested a man in connection with a weekend homicide. 

    According to police, Jordan Burt is charged with Reckless Homicide. MPD took to social media to release the details surrounding the shooting. 

    Trending stories:

    Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 10. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man arrested for shooting, killing person over the weekend, police say