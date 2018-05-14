Man arrested for shooting, killing person over the weekend, police say

FOX13 is working to learn more details on the victim. Watch Good Morning Memphis for the latest.
Memphis police arrested a man in connection with a weekend homicide.
According to police, Jordan Burt is charged with Reckless Homicide. MPD took to social media to release the details surrounding the shooting.
Trending stories:
- Video: Man stabs daughter during custody exchange
- Police report: Teacher told students to throw rocks at kid to teach him a lesson
- Man arrested after hiding legless, fugitive girlfriend in storage bin
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 10.
On Sunday at 6:02 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting victim at 5959 Park Ave who arrived by private vehicle. The 20-year-old victim was later pronounced deceased.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 14, 2018
Jordan Burt, a known acquaintance, was arrested and charged with Reckless Homicide in this case. pic.twitter.com/sZWa4DRGVw
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}